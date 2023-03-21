Medicare workshop set for March 25 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – DeKalb-area residents older than 50 are invited to take part in a Medicare workshop March 25 in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host the workshop at 11 a.m. in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman meeting room, according to a news release. The workshop is free and intended for adults and seniors.

Participants can learn about current Medicare insurance options that are available. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss the different parts of Medicare, Medicare insurance options, how to find the right plan and how to make the right choice. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.