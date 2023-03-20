DeKalb church welcomes new senior pastor

DeKALB – First Baptist Church of DeKalb’s congregation recently welcomed Matt DeBall as its new senior pastor.

The church, 349 S. Third St., DeKalb, will host an installation service for DeBall at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, according to a news release.

The installation service will be presided over by the Rev. Patty Bilyeu, the Executive Minister from American Baptist Churches of the Great Rivers Region.

DeBall was raised in DeKalb and attended First Baptist Church. He received a bachelor’s degree from Judson University in Elgin and a master’s degree from Northern Seminary in Lisle. He lives in Crystal Lake with his wife, Chelsea, and son, Wyatt.

The First Baptist Church of DeKalb is a Christ-centered church and hosts worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.