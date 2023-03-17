‘Galaxy in a Bottle’ set for Saturday at DeKalb Public Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library is hosting a free workshop for teenagers inviting them to get a little out-of-space creative.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a Galaxy in a Bottle program at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the library’s Story and Activity Room.

The program is free and intended for teens ages 13 to 17.

Patrons will be given step-by-step instructions on how to create a piece of the galaxy to put in a bottle. The Galaxy in a Bottle can be used as a necklace, keychain, or decoration. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email rochellem@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.