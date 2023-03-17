March 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

‘Galaxy in a Bottle’ set for Saturday at DeKalb Public Library

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library is hosting a free workshop for teenagers inviting them to get a little out-of-space creative.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a Galaxy in a Bottle program at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the library’s Story and Activity Room.

The program is free and intended for teens ages 13 to 17.

Patrons will be given step-by-step instructions on how to create a piece of the galaxy to put in a bottle. The Galaxy in a Bottle can be used as a necklace, keychain, or decoration. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email rochellem@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.