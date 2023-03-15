Sycamore Pumpkin Festival committee accepting theme ideas

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Pumpkin Festival committee is accepting entry forms to pick the theme for the 2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.

The festival theme entry forms are open to Sycamore grade school students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Students must be enrolled in the Sycamore Public School District, St. Mary’s School in Sycamore, ACS Cornerstone, or students who are homeschooled and living in Sycamore. All theme entry form submissions are due Friday, April 7.

To submit a theme entry, visit docs.google.com/forms.