DeKalb school district announces ILMEA District Festival students

DeKALB – The DeKalb School District 428 Music Department celebrated middle and high school choir, band and orchestra students who participated in the 2022-23 Illinois Music Education Association.

The students auditioned to participate in ILMEA Honor Ensembles during the fall, according to a news release.

Music students who qualified during their auditions attended the District VIII Festivals. The students participated in all-day workshops and concerts at the festival.

Students who qualified for the district festival in November included:

Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Band: Tuba - Theodore Grych, Johnathon Holtz; Clarinet - Alivia Harris; French Horn - Jeremy Mays, Jacob Slawsky; Trumpet - Ryder Vander Bleek.

Huntley Middle School Junior Band: Trombone - Kylee Bollow, Jason Goode; Clarinet - Addisyn Borota, Foster Doll, Samantha Vander Bleek, Kara Zimmerman; Trumpet - Jacob Foltz; Percussion - Miles Lundin; Flute - Tiffany Nedelcu.

Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Choir: Roxie Bell, Melody Foster, Madison Hernandez-Keene.

Huntley Middle School Junior Choir: Erin Duffin, Tilly Erickson, Abigail Gil, Camilla Izaguirre, Shareba Johnson, Madison Mansfield, Delany Martin, Tessa Mayne, Adeline Wyruchowski, Natalie Zamora.

Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Jazz Band: Alto Saxophone - Sophia Dorantes; Trumpet - Corrigan Foster, Ryder Vander Bleek; Guitar - Johnathon Holtz.

Huntley Middle School Junior Jazz Band: Alto Saxophone - Foster Doll, Alexi Rodriguez; Trumpet - Clark Storey; Drum Set - Joseph Stratton; Piano - Benjamin Sword; Trombone - Henry Vander Bleek; Bass Trombone - Jason Goode, Ron Ramadani

Shaw Local file photo – The middle school marching band, made up of students from a combination of the two Middle Schools in DeKalb, heads down Dresser Road Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, during the high school's homecoming parade. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Orchestra: Violin - Chloe Kaiser, Jolie Ni, Edmund Solares-Jaeger, Keira Vermonte; Double Bass - Connor MacNeille, Huck Specht; Cello - Anthony Ortiz, Lucy Wheaton; Viola - Hiram Roman Ortiz, Maria Elena Bello Rodriguez.

Huntley Middle School Junior Orchestra: Violin - Andy Duran, Luis Hernandez-Cruz, Addison McKiness, Maddyson Myers, David Perea-Perez, Lillian Raih, Faven Smith; Viola - Sarah Foltz, Qausem Tawil; Cello - Breleela Lawson, Yotam Reed.

DeKalb High School Senior Band: Clarinet - Corman Anderson; Bb Clarinet - Brooklyn Burks, Sarah Haley, Megan Medina; French Horn- Seth Ford, Mia Lundin; Trumpet - Ryan Mays, Jackson Vander Bleek; Trombone- Gary Nedelcu, Liam Wakeland; Tuba - Abigail Slater; Percussion - Jenna Zimmerman.

DeKalb High School Senior Chorus: Anaya Aguilar-DeCleene, Gabriel Galindo, Eduardo Garcia, Julia Glover, Grace Leopardo, Raegan Mann, Jisela Marquez, Maurice Mullen, Miranda Perez, Iliana Rigaud, Piper Schiola-Williams, Adrian Sommerfield.

DeKalb High School Senior Jazz: Jazz Trumpet - Erik Castro, Ryan Mays; Jazz Alto Sax - Sarah Haley; Jazz Guitar - Ethan Kellen; Jazz Trombone - Gary Nedelcu; Jazz String/Elec. Bass - Grace Thurman; Tenor Saxophone - Aidric Walters.

DeKalb High School Senior Orchestra: Cello - Giuliana Alvarez, Emma Cohen, Evelyn Heuschel, Christopher Thunder, Cooper Warren; French Horn - Dice Clarence; Piccolo - Daniel Clements; Viola - Areilla Cork, Chloe McKendry; Violin - Angel Fernandez, Megan Gates, Lauren Gates, Alexus James, Juliana Leon, Akemi McHan, Lindsey Nichols, Keira Specht, Grace Thurman; Trombone - Taylor Hennessee; Flute - Emma Kimmel; Harp - Jessica Ni, Ellison Xu; Double Bass - Nathaniel O’Neal, Roman Pfeifer; Bassoon - Julia Rasmussen; Percussion - Jaden Teague-Nunez; Oboe - Reagan Vander Bleek.

DeKalb High School music students who attended the IlMEA All-State Conference Thursday, Jan. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 28:

All-State Band: Taylor Hennessee, Mia Lundin, Emma Kimmel, Megan Medina

Honors Band: Jenna Zimmerman

All-State Choir: Julia Glover, Jisela Marquez

Honors Choir: Gabriel Galindo, Eduardo Garcia, Grace Leopardo, Maurice Mullen, Iliana Rigaud

All-State Orchestra: Emma Cohen, Chloe McKendry, Jessica Ni, Nathaniel O’Neal, Kiera Specht

Honors Orchestra: Julia Rasmussen, Ellison Xu