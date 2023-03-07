March 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNIU SportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

DeKalb school district announces ILMEA District Festival students

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb High School marching band makes its way down Dresser Road Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, during the school's homecoming parade.

Shaw Local file photo – The DeKalb High School marching band makes its way down Dresser Road Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, during the school's homecoming parade. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The DeKalb School District 428 Music Department celebrated middle and high school choir, band and orchestra students who participated in the 2022-23 Illinois Music Education Association.

The students auditioned to participate in ILMEA Honor Ensembles during the fall, according to a news release.

Music students who qualified during their auditions attended the District VIII Festivals. The students participated in all-day workshops and concerts at the festival.

Students who qualified for the district festival in November included:

Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Band: Tuba - Theodore Grych, Johnathon Holtz; Clarinet - Alivia Harris; French Horn - Jeremy Mays, Jacob Slawsky; Trumpet - Ryder Vander Bleek.

Huntley Middle School Junior Band: Trombone - Kylee Bollow, Jason Goode; Clarinet - Addisyn Borota, Foster Doll, Samantha Vander Bleek, Kara Zimmerman; Trumpet - Jacob Foltz; Percussion - Miles Lundin; Flute - Tiffany Nedelcu.

Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Choir: Roxie Bell, Melody Foster, Madison Hernandez-Keene.

Huntley Middle School Junior Choir: Erin Duffin, Tilly Erickson, Abigail Gil, Camilla Izaguirre, Shareba Johnson, Madison Mansfield, Delany Martin, Tessa Mayne, Adeline Wyruchowski, Natalie Zamora.

Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Jazz Band: Alto Saxophone - Sophia Dorantes; Trumpet - Corrigan Foster, Ryder Vander Bleek; Guitar - Johnathon Holtz.

Huntley Middle School Junior Jazz Band: Alto Saxophone - Foster Doll, Alexi Rodriguez; Trumpet - Clark Storey; Drum Set - Joseph Stratton; Piano - Benjamin Sword; Trombone - Henry Vander Bleek; Bass Trombone - Jason Goode, Ron Ramadani

The middle school marching band, made up of students from a combination of the two Middle Schools in DeKalb, heads down Dresser Road Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, during the high school's homecoming parade.

Shaw Local file photo – The middle school marching band, made up of students from a combination of the two Middle Schools in DeKalb, heads down Dresser Road Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, during the high school's homecoming parade. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Clinton Rosette Middle School Junior Orchestra: Violin - Chloe Kaiser, Jolie Ni, Edmund Solares-Jaeger, Keira Vermonte; Double Bass - Connor MacNeille, Huck Specht; Cello - Anthony Ortiz, Lucy Wheaton; Viola - Hiram Roman Ortiz, Maria Elena Bello Rodriguez.

Huntley Middle School Junior Orchestra: Violin - Andy Duran, Luis Hernandez-Cruz, Addison McKiness, Maddyson Myers, David Perea-Perez, Lillian Raih, Faven Smith; Viola - Sarah Foltz, Qausem Tawil; Cello - Breleela Lawson, Yotam Reed.

DeKalb High School Senior Band: Clarinet - Corman Anderson; Bb Clarinet - Brooklyn Burks, Sarah Haley, Megan Medina; French Horn- Seth Ford, Mia Lundin; Trumpet - Ryan Mays, Jackson Vander Bleek; Trombone- Gary Nedelcu, Liam Wakeland; Tuba - Abigail Slater; Percussion - Jenna Zimmerman.

DeKalb High School Senior Chorus: Anaya Aguilar-DeCleene, Gabriel Galindo, Eduardo Garcia, Julia Glover, Grace Leopardo, Raegan Mann, Jisela Marquez, Maurice Mullen, Miranda Perez, Iliana Rigaud, Piper Schiola-Williams, Adrian Sommerfield.

DeKalb High School Senior Jazz: Jazz Trumpet - Erik Castro, Ryan Mays; Jazz Alto Sax - Sarah Haley; Jazz Guitar - Ethan Kellen; Jazz Trombone - Gary Nedelcu; Jazz String/Elec. Bass - Grace Thurman; Tenor Saxophone - Aidric Walters.

DeKalb High School Senior Orchestra: Cello - Giuliana Alvarez, Emma Cohen, Evelyn Heuschel, Christopher Thunder, Cooper Warren; French Horn - Dice Clarence; Piccolo - Daniel Clements; Viola - Areilla Cork, Chloe McKendry; Violin - Angel Fernandez, Megan Gates, Lauren Gates, Alexus James, Juliana Leon, Akemi McHan, Lindsey Nichols, Keira Specht, Grace Thurman; Trombone - Taylor Hennessee; Flute - Emma Kimmel; Harp - Jessica Ni, Ellison Xu; Double Bass - Nathaniel O’Neal, Roman Pfeifer; Bassoon - Julia Rasmussen; Percussion - Jaden Teague-Nunez; Oboe - Reagan Vander Bleek.

DeKalb High School music students who attended the IlMEA All-State Conference Thursday, Jan. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 28:

All-State Band: Taylor Hennessee, Mia Lundin, Emma Kimmel, Megan Medina

Honors Band: Jenna Zimmerman

All-State Choir: Julia Glover, Jisela Marquez

Honors Choir: Gabriel Galindo, Eduardo Garcia, Grace Leopardo, Maurice Mullen, Iliana Rigaud

All-State Orchestra: Emma Cohen, Chloe McKendry, Jessica Ni, Nathaniel O’Neal, Kiera Specht

Honors Orchestra: Julia Rasmussen, Ellison Xu