Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb donates $2K to Hope Haven, Safe Passage

DeKALB – The Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb car dealership recently donated $2,000 to area nonprofits Hope Haven, which services homeless individuals, and Safe Passage, the county’s domestic violence shelter and advocacy center.

Proceeds from the funds will go towards supporting both organizations missions of helping area communities, according to a news release.

Hope Haven provides food and shelter to DeKalb County’s homeless people on a rotating basis one night a week. Safe Passage, DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and rape crisis center, provides resources to abuse victims.

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb is a car dealership that has been helping customers with all their automotive needs since 1985.