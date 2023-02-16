DeKalb Chamber welcomes La Calle Bar & Music Venue with ribbon-cutting

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed La Calle Bar & Music Venue to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated La Calle Bar & Music Venue joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to a news release.

La Calle Bar & Music Venue, 263 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, is a new entertainment venue and bar that provides patrons with live entertainment, karaoke, pool, DJs, and more.

For information, visit facebook.com/lacallebarandmusicvenue or call 815-901-0670.