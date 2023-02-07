KVAL sets schedule for February events, including watercolors, how to paint pet portraits

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host a number of workshops and exhibits this month at Gallery On State, 322 W. State St. in Sycamore.

The Second Saturday Art Workshop will be held from 10 a.m to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, according to a news release. Attendees should bring their own art supplies and an object to add to the still life the group will work on together.

Beginners who want a more guided approach, can try KVAL’s Beginners Watercolor Class scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 18, and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Instructor Larry Bond is a signature member of the Illinois Watercolor Society, according to a news release. The class fee is $35 per person. The material list is printed on the registration form at the gallery.

Those interested in learning how to paint a portrait of their pet can attend a class led by local acrylic artist Anna Gosciejew. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Participants should bring two printed pictures of their pet to be used as a reference. They will be marked up with pen. The class fee is $25 per person, which includes all materials.

Early enrollment is encouraged, as these classes will be limited to eight students per session. To register, send email to annagosci@gmail.com or fill out a form at Gallery on State.

This month the gallery is featuring a High School Student Window Exhibit, as well as the Sycamore K-12 Student 4″x5″ Show from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

For information, visit www.kval-nfp.org.