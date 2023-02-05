WNIU radio station launches new listener request show

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University’s WNIU 90.5 FM radio station will begin a new listener request program, “Your Classics,” in February.

The program will be at 11 a.m. Wednesdays, according to a news release.

Program listeners can request their favorite music pieces and composers from the classical WNIU music library. The program’s host, Eric Hradecky, will compile music playlists based on requests submitted by listeners online and over the phone.

WNIU 90.5 FM is one of two noncommercial public broadcasting radio stations managed by Northern Public Radio, the broadcast arm of NIU, and has provided a home for classical music and the arts since 1991.

For information, visit northaernpublicradio.org/yourclassics or call 815-753-9000.