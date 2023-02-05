Sandwich library offers book recommendation service

SANDWICH – Patrons of the Sandwich Public Library now have free access to the book recommendation and review website BookBrowse.com.

Residents can use the website to access the library’s content anywhere and at any time, according to a news release.

BookBrowse allows users to look at novels of various genres, such as thriller, nonfiction, fantasy, mystery, romance, horror and more. Patrons can use their library card numbers to access the website’s premium content.

All books featured on the website are linked directly to Sandwich Public Library’s catalog.

BookBrowse features include:

• Previews of new and notable books publishing soon.

• Handpicked “If you liked this, try these” recommendations from more than 4,000 books and 3,000 authors.

• Fun quizzes, book news, polls, author interviews and book giveaways.

• In-depth reviews that focus on characters, themes, writing style and the overall experience of reading the book.