DeKalb invites helpers to design new city hall mural

DeKALB – DeKalb City Hall will host two workshops for community members to help inspire the design for a new city hall mural.

The workshops will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Admission to the workshops is free and open to the public.

The workshops will allow community members to brainstorm themes that should be represented in the mural. Participants can work in small groups to discuss DeKalb’s history and culture with a focus on belonging. Attendees are asked to draw and write their ideas. Participants only need to attend one of the workshops.

The meetings are being led by mural artist Danielle Casali. She will use recurring ideas from the workshops to determine the main motifs and imagery for the mural design. Casali received a Master of Fine Arts degree from Northern Illinois University and has completed public murals across northern Illinois.

More information will be released as the next phase of the project approaches.