St. Mary School in DeKalb ready to celebrate 50th annual Catholic Schools Week

DeKALB – Catholic Schools Week starts Sunday, and St. Mary School in DeKalb is ready to celebrate with the school community.

Catholic Schools Week is commemorated nationwide every year at about this time of year.

“We celebrate just being able to celebrate the fact that we’re a Catholic school,” Principal Ashley Davis said. “We celebrate our Catholic virtues and our faith and the excellence that Catholic schools all have the opportunity to celebrate.”

The theme for the week this time around is “Faith, excellence and service”, according to a newsletter from St. Mary School.

Davis said it brings added special meaning knowing that this year marks the 50th anniversary of Catholic Schools Week.

“We’re really excited and we’re able to do a lot of the same activities again that we haven’t been able to do the last two years because of COVID,” Davis said.

As part of Catholic Schools Week, St. Mary School has a weeklong list of festivities planned for the school community to enjoy.

Students are seen Jan. 26, 2023 interacting with their teacher at St. Mary School. (Megann Horstead)

Davis likened Catholic Schools Week to a spirit week, much like other schools get to celebrate.

“This is kind of like our big spirit week for Catholic schools,” Davis said. “Our families come in. They get to see the school again in action.”

It all starts with an adult trivia night beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary School. Teams of eight will have the opportunity to try their hand at winning.

Tickets are $10 per player or $80 per team, and they are paid for at the door. Proceeds will go to benefit the Peggy Hoyt Guardian Angel Tuition Assistance Program to help fund student scholarships.

Other activities planned for Catholic Schools Week include a spelling bee, talent show, annual faculty versus students volleyball game and Mass.

Davis said she believes it’s evident that students remain interested in learning more about the Catholic faith and its teachings in today’s world.

“I believe everyday the kids are embracing their Catholic faith and even if the students are not Catholic and they’re coming here, they’re coming here for the Catholic values that we are teaching them and living out,” Davis said. “We want everyone to have that experience and have that chance to be able to be a good person and be wholeheartedly a rounded person.”