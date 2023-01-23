Northwestern Medicine to offer car seat check Wednesday in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Northwestern Medicine will host a free car seat check event for parents and caregivers.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Sycamore Police Department, 535 DeKalb Ave., according to a news release.

Admission is free.

Northwestern Medicine Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will complete a car seat safety inspection, as well as educate and provide attendees with assistance on how to properly install car seats. Participants, if possible, must bring their children and the car seat manuals. The appointments take about 30 minutes. Registration is required. To register, call 630-933-4234.

Those unable to attend the event can participate in a virtual car seat education class. During the class, a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician will teach parents and caregivers about current laws and the best ways to keep children safe in a vehicle from birth and beyond. Registration is required to attend the class. To register, visit nm.org/classes and search “car seat safety 101.”

For information, visit nm.org.