Northern Illinois 4-H summer camp registration now open

The Northern Illinois 4-H Camp 2023 is open for registration.

The camp is set to run from 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Rock River Christian Camp, 16486 Illinois Route 64, Polo, according to a news release.

4-H camp is a five-day, four-night residential camp operated by the University of Illinois Extension staff in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties and the staff at Rock River Christian Camp.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages eight through 14. Membership in 4-H is not required. All participants, however, will be expected to comply with the same high behavior standards expected of the organization.

Campers can engage in various activities designed to challenge, educate and entertain. Two to three daily free-choice periods will be offered, including hiking, shooting sports, arts and crafts, crate stacking, team-building challenges, zip-lining, swimming and more. Evening activities include campfires, a games night and a dance.

The cost is $300 for 4-H members and $320 for non-members until Wednesday, March 1. The prices then will increase to $350 for 4-H members and $320 for non-members. All camp fees must be paid in full by Monday, May 15. Slots for boys’ and girls’ cabins will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

To download a camper application or register, visit go.illinois.edu/4HSummerCamp.