Kishwaukee College recognizes 26 nursing students during pinning ceremony

MALTA- Kishwaukee College recognized 26 nursing students for their completion of the college’s registered nursing program during a pinning ceremony.

The pinning ceremony was held Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

The ceremony included an address from Laurie Borowicz, president of Kishwaukee College, and Angela Delmont, director of nursing. During the ceremony, each graduate was pinned by a friend or family member who supported them or acted as their mentor while completing the program.

The registered nursing graduating class of fall 2022 are: Tommy Ambrose, Kyle Aldridge, Heather Carlson, Andrea Carmona, Michelle Christiansen, Alex Cluff, Stephanie Curry, Amanda DeClue, Samantha Fox, Hanna Johnson, Grace Johnson, Fatjona Kamberi, Mandi Lamb, Andrea Lazcano, Evanthia Matarangas, Ngan Melton, David Rodriguez Rosales, Jonathan Rodriguez, Nicole Scullion, Nicole Sheets, Taylor Smith, Joshua Stratton, Stephanie Tasso, Aubrey Villarreal, Zachary Wheeler and Brittany Williams.

Carlson, Cluff, DeClue, Kamberi, Lamb, Rodriguez, Sheets, Smith, Stratton, Villarreal and Williams were recognized as members of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honors Society. Cluff was the fall 2022 class’s nomination for the Nursing Program’s Outstanding Student.

The registered nursing program at Kishwaukee College prepares students to become fully licensed registered nurses in Illinois, the release stated.

For information, visit kish.edu/nursing.