Northwestern Medicine opens new behavioral, mental health clinic in Sycamore

Cheryl Betel, (left) a nurse practitioner at the new Northwestern Medicine Behavioral Health Services Sycamore Clinic, and Marissa Kirch, licensed clinical social worker and manager of the partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment programs at the clinic, talk about the need for mental health services in the area Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the facility in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)