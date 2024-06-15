Waterman churches’ ‘Camp Firelight’ vacation Bible school to begin June 25

WATERMAN – Waterman United Methodist Church and Waterman Presbyterian Church will host a “Camp Firelight” vacation Bible school this summer.

The school will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 25 through June 27 at Waterman United Methodist Church, 210 W. Garfield St.

The school is free and intended for children age 4 through fifth grade.

The school features Bible lessons, crafts, songs, STEM activities and games. Attendees must be 4 years old as of June 1. Registration is encouraged to attend. Participants who register by June 18 will receive a Bible school music CD with a download code. To register, email WatermanVBS@gmail.com.

For information, visit watermanumc.org or watermanpres.com.