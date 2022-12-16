Crosswinds Flute Choir to perform holiday concert Dec. 16 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Crosswinds Flute Choir will to perform a free music concert for the holidays this week.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St. DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public. Donations to the choir or the the Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry will be accepted.

The choir, directed by Lynn Hansen, is performing familiar Christmas tunes arranged in new and special ways. Pictures from Hansen’s recent trip to Antarctica will be combined with some of the music for a presentation during the concert.

The Crosswinds Flute Choir is a music group comprised of flutists of all ages who use a variety of sizes of flutes to perform various styles of music. The flute choir is open to new members of all ages.