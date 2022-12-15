Kishwaukee Family YMCA receives $5,000 donation from Comcast for digital skills training

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Family YMCA recently was recently awarded a $5,000 donation by Comcast to help fund the YMCA’s digital skills training.

The donation will be used to support digital skills training at the organization’s Lift Zone, according to a news release.

Lift zones are WiFi-connected safe spaces where students can go online to do schoolwork and adults can learn new digital skills, search for jobs and access an array of services.

Comcast also donated 20 new laptops to the Kishwaukee Family YMCA and its partner non-profit organization, Neighbors’ House, as part of the company’s digital equity efforts in DeKalb County. The laptops were donated as part of Comcast’s Project UP, an initiative that connects people to the Internet, advances economic mobility and opens doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators. For information, visit corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a charitable organization whose mission is to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, visit kishymca.org/.