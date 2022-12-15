DeKalb Chamber seeks art cover for 2023 Business Directory

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce is seeking artwork for the cover of its 2023 Business Directory Guide.

Entries for the art cover must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, to virginia.filicetti@dekalb.org, according to a news release.

The theme for the cover is “Growing DeKalb,” as the community has experienced growth in business, diversity and attractions while keeping its agricultural roots. The winning artwork will be used for the directory’s cover, and other entries may be included inside the directory. The business directory is printed, distributed throughout the DeKalb area and published as a booklet online.

Entries must be submitted as a high-resolution PDF or JPG image. Artwork entries should reflect what “Growing DeKalb” looks like to the artist and have professional representation. All forms of art will be accepted. Submissions must include a name, email, address, phone number and a brief explanation of how DeKalb has grown positively.

The winner will receive a prize valued at $250. Entries are being reviewed by a business directory guide committee within the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community, and advocates for business needs.

For information, visit dekalb.org or email virginia.filicetti@dekalb.org.