Sycamore church’s annual Christmas cantata is Dec. 17 and 18

SYCAMORE – Sycamore United Methodist Church Music Ministries will present its annual Christmas cantata, “The Winter Rose,” on Dec. 17 and 18.

Performances will be at 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The church is located at 160 Johnson Ave.

The combined choir and full chamber orchestra of more than 40 people will be under the direction of Pete Hansen, SUMC director of music.

The choir, instrumentalists and soloists will present the life of Jesus Christ from prophecy to passion using music, narration and symbolism.

The choir and orchestra will combine traditional carols and newly composed anthems to bring fresh insight to the timeless Christmas story.

For information, call 815-895-9113, email office@sycamoreumc.org, or visit the church’s Facebook and Instagram pages.