Candidate election filing for 2023 opens in Sycamore, as two incumbents seeks reelection so far

SYCAMORE – Longtime Sycamore Ward Two Alderman Chuck Stowe, who’s served on the Sycamore City Council since the 1980s, was the first to file his candidacy papers for reelection at Sycamore city hall Monday.

Stowe’s Sycamore City Council papers were the first handed in at the election filing window – which runs through Dec. 19 – opened at 8:30 a.m. at the Sycamore City Clerk’s office. The consolidated election is on April 4, and will see voters cast ballots for open seats on the Sycamore city council and Sycamore School District 427, among others. Terms on both the council and school board are four years.

Ward Three Alderwoman Nancy Copple also filed papers Monday seeking reelection.

Stowe said his employer asked if he’d be able to start his work day at 8 a.m. on Monday but he said no, wanting to prioritize getting his papers in early with clerk Mary Kalk.

He said it was good to be the first candidate to file for the election.

“It’s always interesting to, you know, be the first one in,” Stowe said. “I mean, if you’re going to file, be there.”

Except for two years around the turn of the century, Stowe said he has run for or served on the Sycamore City Council since 1985. This time around, Stowe said he’s hopeful that his track of electoral success will continue.

“I feel I’ve done a pretty good job over the years I’ve been here and I definitely bring some experience,” Stowe said. “And we’ve kept ourself really solvent and tried our best to keep the taxes down.”

Stowe said there isn’t anything specific voters should know about him but he noted that he’s dedicated to trying to help Ward Two residents.

Kalk said it was a calm morning of filing compared to what it had been in past election cycles, but regardless she wanted to come into the office prepared Monday.

“In [2019] too it was, you know, ‘Ah everybody wait outside’ and ‘Here’s your ticket,’” Kalk said, explaining how she had to work with candidates to file their paperwork one at a time.

Kalk said the first day to file candidacy for the 2021 consolidated election – when mayoral races were up for votes across most of DeKalb County – wasn’t as busy as it was for the 2019 election. Both were busier than Monday though, she said.

“There was a lot more people last time, and there was a couple of competitions,” Kalk said. She said as it stands, no competition has yet been filed for wards two and three.