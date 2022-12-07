Sycamore Lions Club annual Cookies with Santa event Dec. 9

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Lions Club will offer vision screenings during its 27th annual Cookies with Santa event this weekend.

The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free. Registration is required to attend.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the the Sycamore Lions and the Lions of Illinois Foundation.

The Lions Club is offering free vision screenings for children while they meet with Santa Claus. Following their visit, each child will receive a special craft to take home and a cookie from Sycamore Lions Club members. The Lions Club also is collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids.

For information, call 815-895-3365.