Here’s where DeKalb County residents can recycle old, broken holiday lights this season

DeKalb County residents wishing to recycle old or broken holiday lights can do so at four locations around DeKalb and Sycamore through Jan. 31.

The drop-off spots opened Nov. 28, according to the DeKalb County Health Department.

DeKALB

DeKalb County Health Department, 2550 N. Annie Glidden Road.

Phone: 815-748-2408

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

DeKalb Iron & Metal LLC, 900 Oak St.

Phone: 815-758-2458

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Sunday

Zimmerman Recycling, 301 Industrial Dr.

Phone: 815-756-8600

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

SYCAMORE

DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Dr.

Phone: 815-756-6361

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday