Sycamore residents should expect to see savings on School District 427 property tax bills

SYCAMORE – Although home values likely have increased over the past year, Sycamore taxpayers should expect to see cost savings on School District 427 portion of their property tax bill for this year.

Sycamore Community School District 427′s board unanimously approved its 2023 tax levy during Tuesday night’s meeting at Sycamore Middle School. The levy expects to collect about $38 million in revenue for the district.

“Actually, the tax rate for the school district portion is going down,” Assistant Superintendent For Business Services Nicole Stuckert said.

Stuckert said the school district’s portion of the tax rate is going down about 7 cents from the previous year.

“So we’re looking at a total estimated tax rate of $5.93,” Stuckert said.

Although the tax rate has gone down, home values dramatically have risen over the past year. The equalized assessed value for the county has changed by an estimated 8% from 2021 to 2022.

“Again, this is just based on what your home valuation is currently,” Stuckert said. “If your home value is going up based on your assessment from your county assessors office, that doesn’t play into these numbers.”

According to district calculations, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 in 2021 paid about $2,000 to the school district through their tax bill. A home valued at $100,000 in 2022 would pay $1,977, a decrease of $23.

“That’s if your home valuation stays the same,” Stuckert said. “If your home value goes up – which we have nothing to do with – your taxes will go up, also.”

School District 427 has until the last Tuesday in December, Dec. 27, to file the proposed levy with the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder office.

The levy will be verified in early spring 2023, and DeKalb County tax payers can expect to receive a tax bill by June 2023.