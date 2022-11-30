What’s next for existing labor union as $8.3M DeKalb County nursing home sale approaches?

According to county documents, when the sale of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center closes – expected in December – workers of the facility will no longer be employees of DeKalb County and Illuminate HC will have sole discretion over which of those employees will be offered employment. Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees #3537, the AFSCME union which represents DeKalb County nursing home employees, (shown here in this June 8, 2022 Shaw Local file photo) spent months rallying against a sale. (kelsey Rettke)