NIU ‘Stories From My Childhood’ art exhibit opens Nov. 29

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Art Museum will host a public reception for its new art exhibit, “Stories from My Childhood.”

The reception is being held from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at the NIU Art Museum, according to a news release.

The exhibit explores both dark childhood experiences and somewhat humorous and quirky observations of life from a child’s perspective. Artists were asked to depict a transformative event that occurred during their childhoods through visual media and text. The exhibit contains mature content and may not be suited for all audiences.

Thirty-nine artists were selected to participate in the exhibit, and 54 media pieces were accepted by the NIU Art Museum Exhibition Advisory Committee. The pieces will be reevaluated by prize jurors, including Northern Illinois University professors, sculptor Ben Stone and poet Amy Newman.

“Stories from My Childhood” features the work and stories of: Salma Arastu, Nava Atlas, Karen Avant, Anna Betts, Natalie Christensen, Julia Fauci, Shawna Gibbs, Ronald Gosses, Juan Hernandez, Zach Horn, Fletcher Koehrsen, Oxana Kovalchuk, Julia LaChica, Carol Larson, Kaila Larson, Jamie Luoto, Lex Marie, Lori Markman, DaNice D. Marshall, Norbert Marszalek, Rebecca Mason, Michelle Mullet, Amy Nelder, Janelle O’Malley, Diane Rickerl, Arielle Romano, Griselda Rosas, Boryana Rusenova-Ina, Maryam Safajoo, Baylee Schmitt, Sydney Small, Alfred Stark, Amanda Taves, Christian Ulloa, Kyle White, Lisa Fayiza Wright, Ana Zanic, Abby Moon Zeciroski, and Jane Zich.

The exhibit will run from Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Saturday, Dec. 17, and Tuesday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Feb. 17 of 2023.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/artmuseumevents.