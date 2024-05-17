No injuries in Somonauk school bus crash caused by man’s medical emergency: Cops

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

No children were injured Thursday after a Somonauk school bus crash that authorities said was caused by a Somonauk man who suffered a medical emergency.

A Somonauk School District 432 school bus was headed north on Governor Beverage Highway toward Chicago Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The school bus turned into a private driveway on the road when a 2003 GMC pickup truck driven by a 40-year-old Somonauk man collided with the rear of the bus, authorities said.

The school bus was carrying about a dozen schoolchildren ages kindergarten through 10th grade, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.

A new school bus arrived and took the children back to school for their parents to pick them up, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No citations were issued, authorities said.