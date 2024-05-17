May 16, 2024
No injuries in Somonauk school bus crash caused by man’s medical emergency: Cops

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

No children were injured Thursday after a Somonauk school bus crash that authorities said was caused by a Somonauk man who suffered a medical emergency.

A Somonauk School District 432 school bus was headed north on Governor Beverage Highway toward Chicago Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The school bus turned into a private driveway on the road when a 2003 GMC pickup truck driven by a 40-year-old Somonauk man collided with the rear of the bus, authorities said.

The school bus was carrying about a dozen schoolchildren ages kindergarten through 10th grade, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.

A new school bus arrived and took the children back to school for their parents to pick them up, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No citations were issued, authorities said.

