Dimensions Dance Academy to perform Dec. 3 in downtown DeKalb

DeKALB – The Dimensions Dance Academy members will dance in the windows of various DeKalb businesses for its “Dance Down Gingerbread Lane” event.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to go downtown to look at gingerbread decorations and watch the academy dancers come to life as they walk by. Adults and children can also participate in a gingerbread person scavenger hunt. Starting cards can be picked up at Dimensions Dance Academy.

Several businesses will also have their own activities for attendees to participate in. A complete list of events and their costs can be found on social media under “Dimensions Dance Academy” and “Dance Down Gingerbread Lane.”

Activities at featured businesses include:

Barb City Bagels – Gingerbread bagels and lattes.

Robin’s Nest Bookshoppe – Coloring pages and a chance at a raffle drawing.

Willrett Flower Company – Seasonal flower bar and evergreen door swag or terrarium ornament workshop. Workshop sign ups available on Facebook.

Cracker Jax- Staff dress up for the holidays and a 20% off sale.

Tapa La Luna – Gingerbread cocktails.

Blu Door Decor – Hosting Sweet Butts Cotton Candy.

Create Health Mobility Clinic – Pay-per-design face painting by Amy’s Art of Faces.

El Jimador – Churros and snacks sale.

Kid Stuff – Fill their stocking sale.

Byers Brewing Company – Complimentary gift wrapping of items bought by Century 21 Affiliated.

Dimensions Dance Academy – Photo opportunity with the Sugar Plum Fairy and PuraVida bracelet sales.

Hometown Sports Bar and Grill – Gingerbread martinis.

Found. Home and Vintage Marketplace- Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee.

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping Dimensions Dance Academy provide pre-professional dance training and performance opportunities to dancers.

For information, email missrhoades516@gmail.com.