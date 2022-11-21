Kishwaukee College Foundation announces fall scholarship recipients

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation announced the student scholarship recipients for the fall 2022 semester.

The foundation awarded $173,137 to 166 Kishwaukee students through 286 scholarships.

The scholarship funds are made possible through gifts from members of the community, local businesses, and industry and area agencies and associations. Students are selected on a competitive basis according to each scholarship’s specific requirements.

Kishwaukee College students received the following awards:

AG Communications Endowment: Ralph Helm of DeKalb

Eden Lindenmeyer of DeKalb Beulah and Roberta Hackett Endowment: Tatianna Contreras of Rochelle, Yesenia Hernandez of DeKalb, Baileigh Howlett of Rochelle, Miriam James of Sycamore, Sherita Sims of DeKalb, Molly Torman of Oregon, Madison Twitty of Shabbona

Jayna Masters of Genoa Bud and Kay Stocking Rochelle Rotary Endowment: Julia Berry of Rochelle

Cassidi Calfa of Sycamore, Britney Calin of DeKalb, C.J. Campbell of Rockford, Jared Clausen of Genoa, Jonathan Rodriguez of DeKalb, Jessica Solis of Paw Paw, Anna Walter of Sycamore Charles and Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment for Nursing: Yessenia Gamez of DeKalb, Raymun Haynes of DeKalb, Lauren Lieser of DeKalb, Kya Logston of Byron, Bryan Mora of Sycamore, Laura Santiago of Esmond, Celia Valle of Rochelle

Jose Salinas of Rochelle Compeer Financial Scholarship: Jared Clausen of Genoa

Andrea Carmona of DeKalb, Tiffany Frazier of DeKalb, Shannon Gardner of DeKalb, Grace Johnson of Sycamore, Celia Valle of Rochelle DeKalb Area Garden Club Endowment: Heather Harding of Malta

Sierra Sietsema of DeKalb Diane McNeilly Education Endowment: Julia Berry of Rochelle

Rachel Colwell of DeKalb Doris and Robert Boey Endowment: Ngan Melton of Cortland

Donsha Reed of DeKalb, Kaylee Abbott of Shabbona Edward W. Deeke Endowment: Abby D’Agostin of Poplar Grove

Grace Barnes of Rochelle, Amanda DeClue of Shabbona, Dale Giebel of Kirkland Emma Anderson Fund: Makayla Anderson of DeKalb, Bridget Babb of Genoa, Brianna Block of Kirkland, Amelia Bock of Kirkland, Cassidi Calfa of Sycamore, Evelina Callahan of Sycamore, Heather Carlson of Sycamore, Andrea Carmona of DeKalb, Lupe Carrillo of DeKalb, Kayla Cranden of Sycamore, Conrad Drufke of Sycamore, Trenton DuMont of Sycamore, Anthony Enriquez of Sycamore, Amber Fellows of Genoa, Andrea Foulk of Genoa, Arianna Galto of Cortland, Ana Garcia of Sycamore, Taylor Gaston of Shabbona, Perla Gonzalez of Kirkland, Ashlynn Grismer of Genoa, Ian Harrison of DeKalb, Ralph Helm of DeKalb, DaiJana Hill of DeKalb, Kylee Holler-Daniels of Waterman, Cristian Huerta of Kingston, Grace Johnson of Sycamore, Kimberly Kawall of Somonauk, Nicholas Kijowski of Sycamore, Rik Kozumplik of Sycamore, Leyah Langley of Kingston, Hayley LeBouef of Cortland, Matthew Lojko of Sycamore, Jonathon Martinez of DeKalb, Carsten Menzer of Sycamore, Bryan Mora of Sycamore, Ashley Olson of Sycamore, Madison Ost of Rochelle, Brooke Panttila of Sycamore, Gloria Pruitt of Kirkland, Kayleigh Quinn of Shabbona, Anna Ratliff of Genoa, Robert Ray of DeKalb, Matthew Retuerto of Sycamore, Jonathan Rodriguez of DeKalb, Navi Ruiz of Sycamore, Cameron Russell of Waterman, Ethan Scheidecker of DeKalb, Kylie Von Schnase of Sycamore, Jessica Schumacher of Sycamore, Connor Sesko of Chana, Matthew Sharp of Sycamore, Abbey Siragusa of Sycamore, Jessica Solis of Paw Paw, Madisyn Standard of Waterman, Jacob Sterling of Kirkland, Brynn Taylor of Sycamore, Tiana Tingling of DeKalb, Annie Tyrrell of DeKalb, Lynsey Villarreal of Sycamore

C.J. Campbell of Rockford, Dale Giebel of Kirkland, Valeria Gonzalez of Aurora, Osiel Hernandez-Rodriguez of DeKalb, Autumn Kunkel of DeKalb, Madison Ost of Rochelle, Rachel Roelfsema of Cortland, Tiana Tingling of DeKalb Enbridge Energy Company Pipeline Industry Awareness Scholarship: Conner O’Donnell of Sycamore, Gage Oleson of Shabbona

Kaitlynn Ost of Rochelle GED/ESL to CIS: Raquel Laura DeLaCruz of DeKalb, Minerva Sandoval of DeKalb, Angela Trujillo of DeKalb, Silvina Vargas of DeKalb

Mary Todd of Shabbona Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois Scholarship: Noah Norris of Rochelle

Damian Bennett of Kirkland Heartland Bank Community Enhancement Scholarship: Skylar Gleason of Ottawa, Rik Kozumplik of Sycamore

Hannah Nitz of Paw Paw Ine Achilles Scholarship for Horticulture: Gretchen Strathman of Sycamore

Belle Wellman of Kirkland Jesus Romero Hispanic Endowment: Britney Calin of DeKalb, Osiel Hernandez-Rodriguez of DeKalb, Isaac Vega of DeKalb

Marcella Schultz of Kirkland Kenneth and Susan Doubler Scholarship Fund: Kaitlynn Ost of Rochelle

Logan Popp of Lindenwood Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees Endowment: Perla Gonzalez of Kirkland

Hayley Foss of Genoa, Autumn Kunkel of DeKalb, Kayleigh Quinn of Shabbona, Zoe Quinn of Shabbona, Samuel Ray of DeKalb, Brian Roach of DeKalb, Zachary Roskopf of Shabbona Law Enforcement Emergency Medical Services Scholarship: Perla Gonzalez of Kirkland

Brooke Myroth of Rochelle Mark Brisbin Memorial Scholarship: John Alamia of DeKalb

Kylee Holler-Daniels of Waterman, Brooke Myroth of Rochelle, Sierra Sietsema of DeKalb Mathew J. Rood DPT Scholarship: Gloria Pruitt of Kirkland, Zachary Roskopf of Shabbona

Abigail Orr of Cortland Nancy D. Castle Scholarship: Jonathan Rodriguez of DeKalb, Evangelina Troconiz of DeKalb

Grace Barnes of Rochelle OC Creative Scholarship Fund: Ian Harrison of DeKalb

Alexis Downey of Malta O’Meara and Schaeffer Nursing Endowment: Kendra Licht of Genoa

Guadalupe Rangel of Genoa Pay It Forward Scholarship: Hannah Nitz of Paw Paw

Francis Zaylik of DeKalb Richard Akers Memorial Endowment: Rachel Roelfsema of Cortland

Jared Clausen of Genoa Rollan Bonneau Memorial Endowment: Zachary Roskopf of Shabbona

Abby D’Agostin of Poplar Grove, Heather Harding of Malta, Ian Harrison of DeKalb, Teresa Jacobsen of Oregon, Jayna Masters of Genoa, Derek Wildman of Dixon, Carolyn Wurtz of Malta Rufus Brown Memorial Endowment: Matthew Sharp of Sycamore

Abby D’Agostin of Poplar Grove, Andrew Goncher of Cortland, Heather Harding of Malta, Ian Harrison of DeKalb, Teresa Jacobsen of Oregon, Eden Lindenmeyer of Sublette, Jayna Masters of Genoa, Lindsey Pietras of Elburn, Hulda Stebbins of DeKalb, Gretchen Strathman of Sycamore, Derek Wildman of Dixon Ruth Ashelford Pollock Nursing Fund: Kaylee Abbott of Shabbona, Eric Barraza of St. Charles, Heather Carlson of Sycamore, Amanda DeClue of Shabbona, Kimberly Dennis of Genoa, Abigail Diehl of DeKalb, Alexis Downey of Malta, Raymun Haynes of DeKalb, Carmen Hettel of DeKalb, Baileigh Howlett of Rochelle, Miriam James of Sycamore, Grace Johnson of Sycamore, Ngan Melton of Cortland, Bryan Mora of Sycamore, Samantha Navarro of DeKalb, Wesley Read of Sycamore, Donsha Reed of DeKalb, Laura Santiago of Esmond, Nicole Scullion of Stillman Valley, Sherita Sims of DeKalb, Stephanie Tasso of Genoa, Celia Valle of Rochelle, Brittany Williams of Sycamore

Kaylee Abbott of Shabbona, Eric Barraza of St. Charles, Heather Carlson of Sycamore, Andrea Carmona of DeKalb, Marili Cervantes of Rochelle, Tatianna Contreras of Rochelle, Amanda DeClue of Shabbona, Kimberly Dennis of Genoa, Abigail Diehl of DeKalb, Alexis Downey of Malta, Tiffany Frazier of DeKalb, Yessenia Gamez of DeKalb, Shannon Gardner of DeKalb, Raymun Haynes of DeKalb, Yesenia Hernandez of DeKalb, Carmen Hettel of DeKalb, Miriam James of Sycamore, Grace Johnson of Sycamore, Hanna Johnson of Waterman, Hayley LeBouef of Cortland, Lauren Lieser of DeKalb, Kya Logston of Byron, Ngan Melton of Cortland, Icela Mendoza of Genoa, Madisen Miller of Genoa, Bryan Mora of Sycamore, Samantha Navarro of DeKalb, Wesley Read of Sycamore, Jonathan Rodriguez of DeKalb, David Rodriguez Rosales of Belvidere, Laura Santiago of Esmond, Nicole Scullion of Stillman Valley, Joshua Stratton of Genoa, Stephanie Tasso of Genoa, Madison Twitty of Shabbona, Celia Valle of Rochelle, Aubrey Villarreal of Sycamore, Brittany Williams of Sycamore, Meggie Woltmann of Sycamore Shane Meyers Memorial Scholarship: John Alamia of DeKalb

Stormy Erisman of DeKalb, Joshua Ford of Sycamore, Andrew Goncher of Cortland Stoltz-Caruthers Family Scholarship: Dale Giebel of Kirkland, Laura Santiago of Esmond

Heather Carlson of Sycamore, Grace Johnson of Sycamore, Wesley Read of Sycamore Terry S. Jones and Nancy J. Eyer Nursing Student Scholarship: Meggie Woltmann of Sycamore

Ceci Vargas of Rochelle Tim Hammons Memorial Scholarship: John Alamia of DeKalb

Belle Wellman of Kirkland, Asher Wiegartz of Rochelle Velta Smith Nursing Endowment Scholarship: Samantha Navarro of DeKalb

Brooke Myroth of Rochelle, Kaitlynn Ost of Rochelle, Samuel Villalobos-Nazario of Rochelle Veronica Ream Endowment: Tiana Tingling of DeKalb

Abigail Diehl of DeKalb, Sara Sanderson of Kings William and Emiline Rood Family Scholarship: Zoe Quinn of Shabbona

Students who wished to remain anonymous are omitted from the list.

For information, call 815-825-9803 or visit kish.edu/kcfscholarships.