SYCAMORE – St. John Lutheran Church in Sycamore will host a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community.

The dinner will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving day, at the church, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

The menu consists of roasted turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, corn, rolls, desserts, coffee, lemonade and water.

For information, call 815-895-4477.