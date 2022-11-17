Dimensions Dance Academy to host adult ballroom night Nov. 19

DeKALB – Dimensions Dance Academy will host an adult “Ballroom Night” this weekend in DeKalb.

The event will run from from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Dimension’s Ballroom, 134 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Ballroom dancing will be taught by Becca Steger, owner of Ballroom Blitz. Steger teaches 12 different ballroom dances, but is focusing on one to two styles for the event so participants can practice what they learn. Participants can stay after the event to discuss private dance lessons.

Dimensions has partnered with Tapa La Luna to offer either a complimentary bruschetta or dessert of your choice for Ballroom Night participants. To make reservations, call 815-217-0990.

A child care option also will be available for potty-trained children ages 3 to 12 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for the first child and $15 for each additional sibling. Child care includes pizza, snacks and games.

To purchase Ballroom Night tickets or sign up for “Parents Night Out,” visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.