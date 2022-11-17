BLAC to host teen mentoring event for girls Nov. 19

DeKALB – Building Leaders Advocating for Change will host a Ladies of Elegance Tea on the Terrace event beginning at noon Saturday at the Hopkins Park Terrace Room, 1403 Sycamore Road.

Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m.

The event aims to mentor young women to become role models by teaching proper tea etiquette and discussing topics such as self-worth and confidence. Young women are matched with inspiring women in DeKalb. The event also will dive into how social media plays a role in youth’s perception of beauty and how they see themselves in this growing tech society.

The program costs $90, including $45 for the mentor and $45 for the mentee. The mentor is asked to cover the cost for the mentee they are paired with. The entrance charge includes the tea, brunch and activities for the afternoon.

For information, visit Blacincunited.org.