DeKalb Chamber receives Outstanding Chamber of the Year award

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce was recently named as the 2022 recipient of the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (IACCE) Outstanding Chamber of the Year Award.

The chamber was presented with the award during the IACCE’s annual celebration and awards dinner Thursday, Nov. 3, according to a news release.

The chamber received the award based on their recent programs and outreach efforts to the community. The programs include DeKalb’s First Impressions training series, Campus Meets Community, the Ambassadors program, and revamping their website to be bilingual.

The Outstanding Chamber of the Year Award recognizes organizational excellence in chambers of commerce and provides a benchmarking opportunity to assess a chamber’s strengths. The award also highlights accomplishments in leadership, governance, finance, advocacy, and membership development.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with valuable resources, advocates for business needs, and offers avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community. The chamber also works with its members to provide support and assistance to help the area’s business climate.

For more information, visit dekalb.org.