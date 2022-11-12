Sycamore family heard these veterans didn’t expect a parade Friday. So they gave them one.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14

US Navy veteran Richard Korleski, 93, who served in the Korean War, smiles as he talks to members of the Kunkel family after they rode their bikes in a parade on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Grand Victorian assisted living facility in Sycamore. Sycamore resident Joann Kunkel read a story in the current Midweek that contained a quote from one of the veterans at the facility that lamented the lack of a parade. So she and her grandkids decided to have one for them. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)