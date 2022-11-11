Birth to Five Illinois early child education business opens in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Birth to Five Illinois to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members, and community members celebrated Birth to Five Illinois joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon cutting Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Birth to Five Illinois, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, Suite F, is an early childhood education and care business that states its mission is to ensure family and community voices are centered and prioritized at every level of decision-making in Illinois.

For more information, visit birthtofiveil.com/region16 or call 309-270-5251.