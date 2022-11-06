Genoa Garden Club meeting Nov. 10 at Resource Bank

GENOA – The Genoa Garden Club will meet this month and feature a speaker who will present on hemp and CBD practices.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Resource Bank’s Genoa branch, 310 Route 23.

Admission to the meeting is free and open to the public.

The meeting’s featured guest speaker is Amanda Montgomery. Her program, “All About Hemp and CBD,” will provide information and insights about their practices and products. Montgomery is one of the owners and operators of AM and PM Hemp Farm in Kirkland, which produces food, fiber and cannabinoids. AM and PM Hemp Farm began farming hemp for cannabidiol in 2020 after marijuana was legalized again in 2018.

For information, call 815-751-3165.