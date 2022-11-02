Retired teachers group to meet Nov. 9 in DeKalb

DeKALB – A group meeting for DeKalb County area retired teachers will take place later this month and feature a speaker who will address questions about health insurance.

The DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association will hold its next meeting at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Retired teachers are encouraged to attend. Reservations are required by Friday, Nov. 4.

Executive Director Jim Bachman will be the featured guest speaker. Attendees can ask Bachman questions about the changes in health insurance.

To RSVP, call 815-895-5494.