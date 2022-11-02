DeKalb’s Ward 6 Alderman Mike Verbic to host ward meeting Nov. 9

DeKALB – Residents in DeKalb’s Ward 6 will get a chance to hear from their alderman, Mike Verbic, and address questions and concerns during a public meeting Nov. 9.

Verbic will host the meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The meeting is free and open to the public, according to a city news release.

Verbic will provide opening remarks and discuss Sixth Ward matters along with citywide projects and discuss opportunities and challenges within DeKalb.

The team from the Glidden Homestead will also join the meeting for a presentation about their initiatives and activities.

Time will be allotted for citizens to comment.

Those interested are asked to email any topics for discussion to mike.verbic@cityofdekalb.com.