DeKalb School District 428 community conversations begin Nov. 2

DeKALB – One of two planned sessions related to community conversations in DeKalb District 428 will take place Wednesday, with another planned for later this month.

The DeKalb School District 428 will host two Community Conversations from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Northern Illinois University School of Nursing, 1240 Normal Road, according to a news release.

The Community Conversations are open to district residents.

The focus will be on gathering feedback and answering questions about the possibility of adding a neighborhood elementary school at 1240 Normal Road. The building has recently served as the NIU School of Nursing, and based on preliminary discussions, the location could be surplus to future needs and may be an option for the district to acquire.

The Community Conversation schedule is:

• 5 to 6 p.m., refreshments and social time

• 6 to 7 p.m., topics of conversation; question-and-answer session

Community Conversations are designed to provide a designated time for community members and students to have more opportunities to meet others in the district, address topics of interest and ask questions. District representatives and school leaders host the meetings. Locations vary throughout the year.

For information, visit dist428.org/.