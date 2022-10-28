October 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News | Daily Chronicle

Photos: 2022 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival display contest winners announced

By Shaw Local News Network

Taylor Wesley's pumpkin contest entry was named the Pick of the Patch for the 2022 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. Photo taken Oct. 28, 2022. (Camden Lazenby)

The winners of the 2022 Sycamore Lions Club 60th annual Decorated Pumpkin Display contest were announced Thursday.

The pumpkins are displayed on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn. Sycamore Pumpkin Festival runs through Sunday.

Pick of the Patch – Taylor Wesley

Presidents Award – Palm Family

A pumpkin with a crooked, carved smile sits on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore on Oct. 28, 2022. (Camden Lazenby)

Happy and Fancy (by age group)

5 and under

First – Hendrix Askeland

Second – Kevin Porter

Third – Liliana Scott

6 to 7 years

First – Hattie & Rowan Oncken

Second – Violet Roloff

Third – Rowan Wyatt

8 to 9 years

First – Will Renehan

Second – Aliza Oliver

Third – Everleigh Smith

10 to 11 years

First – Maya Sjurset

Second – Madisyn Hoffman

Third – Luca Hamingson

12 to 17 years

First – Lexi & Nancy Gardner

Second – Tessa Spengler

Third – Brady & Grace Snodgrass

Theme (by age group)

5 and under

First – Edie Schelkopf

Second – Abigail Scott

Third – Madison Martin

6 to 7 years

First – Jack Kamm

Second – Ayden Lythcke

Third – Adara Ensalaco

8 to 9 years

First – Caleb Huseman

Second – Ariella Vilmeus

Third – Weston Johnson

10 to 11 years

First – Calli Tewksbury

Second – Paysen Mueller

Third – Hayden Bagg

12 to 17 years

First – Brooklyn Bickner

Second – Chole Hardy

Third – Ema Durst

Weird, Ugly & Scary (by age group)

5 and under

First – Carter Robinson

Second – Westy Knapp

Third – Quinn Hintzsche

6 to 7 years

First – Lily Schelkopf

Second – Rori Anson

Third – Cole Knapp

8 to 9 years

First – William Gladden

Second – Hudson Ludwig

Third – Wyatt Adams

10 to 11 years

First – Genevieve Musil

Second – Nolan Reinhardt

Third – Evan Funkhouser

12 to 17 years

First – Olivia Ciarniello

Second – Colton & Josie Sharpness

Third – Madelynn Swanson

TV, Nursery Rhyme, News, Current Events, Video Games (by age group)

5 and under

First – Penelope Mathis

Second – Duke Edberg

Third – Logan Reiswitz

6 to 7 years

First – Ella Baker

Second – Evie Remec

Third – Evie Cogan 

8 to 9 years

First – Hazel Hall

Second – Norah Grollemond

Third – Bentley Harper

10 to 11 years

First – Arden Stoddard

Second – Kylie Kula

Third – Charlotte Huseman

12 to 17 years

First – Zayne Adams

Second – Fiona Holtz

Third – Adalie Galitz

Carved category (by age group)

7 and under

First – Wesley Snyder

Second – Elijah Scott

Third – Brody Caldwell

8 to 9 years

First – Matthew Barnes

Second – Ben Christian

Third – Lincoln Almburg

10 to 11 years

First – Jillian Jenkin

Second – Preston Weichel

Third – Maevie Schulte

12 to 17 years

First – Rosemary McConkie

Second – Anya Berry

Third – Carley and Sadie Jones

Scarecrow (by age group)

11 and under

First – Emmaline & Ruby Sauber

Second – August& Lincoln Reynolds; Cash Cieslak & Trevor Joynt

Third – Evelyn Christian

12 to 17 years

First – Layna Berry

Second – Jessica Haegeland

Third – Doty

Youth Organization or Group

First – Art Club

Second – Hillman Pediatric Therapy

Third – Montessori

Adult Organization or Group

First – KVAL-NFP

Second – Bosma Dental

Third – Huckleberry’s Pet Parlor

Family Entry

First – Megan Smith

Second – Ruby, Marrasy & Kerry

Third – Kyle White, Maddie & Christian Roberts

Adults (Carved, Scarecrow, General)

First – Brittany Szymanski

Second – Angelinn Uhren McNeely

Third – Audrey Shipley

Largest Pumpkin (only 1 entry)

First – Dallas Duffy

School Participation

First – South Prairie

Second – North Grove

Third – Southeast