Photos: 2022 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival display contest winners announced

The winners of the 2022 Sycamore Lions Club 60th annual Decorated Pumpkin Display contest were announced Thursday.
The pumpkins are displayed on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn. Sycamore Pumpkin Festival runs through Sunday.
Pick of the Patch – Taylor Wesley
Presidents Award – Palm Family
Happy and Fancy (by age group)
5 and under
First – Hendrix Askeland
Second – Kevin Porter
Third – Liliana Scott
6 to 7 years
First – Hattie & Rowan Oncken
Second – Violet Roloff
Third – Rowan Wyatt
8 to 9 years
First – Will Renehan
Second – Aliza Oliver
Third – Everleigh Smith
10 to 11 years
First – Maya Sjurset
Second – Madisyn Hoffman
Third – Luca Hamingson
12 to 17 years
First – Lexi & Nancy Gardner
Second – Tessa Spengler
Third – Brady & Grace Snodgrass
Theme (by age group)
5 and under
First – Edie Schelkopf
Second – Abigail Scott
Third – Madison Martin
6 to 7 years
First – Jack Kamm
Second – Ayden Lythcke
Third – Adara Ensalaco
8 to 9 years
First – Caleb Huseman
Second – Ariella Vilmeus
Third – Weston Johnson
10 to 11 years
First – Calli Tewksbury
Second – Paysen Mueller
Third – Hayden Bagg
12 to 17 years
First – Brooklyn Bickner
Second – Chole Hardy
Third – Ema Durst
Weird, Ugly & Scary (by age group)
5 and under
First – Carter Robinson
Second – Westy Knapp
Third – Quinn Hintzsche
6 to 7 years
First – Lily Schelkopf
Second – Rori Anson
Third – Cole Knapp
8 to 9 years
First – William Gladden
Second – Hudson Ludwig
Third – Wyatt Adams
10 to 11 years
First – Genevieve Musil
Second – Nolan Reinhardt
Third – Evan Funkhouser
12 to 17 years
First – Olivia Ciarniello
Second – Colton & Josie Sharpness
Third – Madelynn Swanson
TV, Nursery Rhyme, News, Current Events, Video Games (by age group)
5 and under
First – Penelope Mathis
Second – Duke Edberg
Third – Logan Reiswitz
6 to 7 years
First – Ella Baker
Second – Evie Remec
Third – Evie Cogan
8 to 9 years
First – Hazel Hall
Second – Norah Grollemond
Third – Bentley Harper
10 to 11 years
First – Arden Stoddard
Second – Kylie Kula
Third – Charlotte Huseman
12 to 17 years
First – Zayne Adams
Second – Fiona Holtz
Third – Adalie Galitz
Carved category (by age group)
7 and under
First – Wesley Snyder
Second – Elijah Scott
Third – Brody Caldwell
8 to 9 years
First – Matthew Barnes
Second – Ben Christian
Third – Lincoln Almburg
10 to 11 years
First – Jillian Jenkin
Second – Preston Weichel
Third – Maevie Schulte
12 to 17 years
First – Rosemary McConkie
Second – Anya Berry
Third – Carley and Sadie Jones
Scarecrow (by age group)
11 and under
First – Emmaline & Ruby Sauber
Second – August& Lincoln Reynolds; Cash Cieslak & Trevor Joynt
Third – Evelyn Christian
12 to 17 years
First – Layna Berry
Second – Jessica Haegeland
Third – Doty
Youth Organization or Group
First – Art Club
Second – Hillman Pediatric Therapy
Third – Montessori
Adult Organization or Group
First – KVAL-NFP
Second – Bosma Dental
Third – Huckleberry’s Pet Parlor
Family Entry
First – Megan Smith
Second – Ruby, Marrasy & Kerry
Third – Kyle White, Maddie & Christian Roberts
Adults (Carved, Scarecrow, General)
First – Brittany Szymanski
Second – Angelinn Uhren McNeely
Third – Audrey Shipley
Largest Pumpkin (only 1 entry)
First – Dallas Duffy
School Participation
First – South Prairie
Second – North Grove
Third – Southeast