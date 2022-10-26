Sycamore Pumpkin Festival contest winner: ‘I almost couldn’t believe it’

CORTLAND – Vivian Rubicz didn’t go to the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Theme Contest reveal event because she had dance practice, but when her mom showed up early to practice and said she had to go, she knew something was afoot.

Rubicz’ mother, Katie Rubicz, 40, a real estate agent at Hometown Realty Group and owner of Shades Salon in Sycamore, attended the May 18 event that named her daughter as the winner of the 2022 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Theme Contest.

“I was actually shocked, too. I mean I thought her theme idea was wonderful, but there were so many entries it was just like, I just was so excited and happy for her,” Katie Rubicz said.

Katie Rubicz was asked to bring her daughter to the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse so that she could take part in the celebration, but she was told not reveal anything to her daughter.

“Yeah, it was really crazy when I first heard about it. I almost couldn’t believe it because I was at dance it was like really crazy,” said Vivian, 11, a sixth grader at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Sycamore. “My mom came to pick me up and said I had to go and when I got there everyone started clapping.”

Vivian Rubicz said she came up with the theme “Wish Upon a Pumpkin” because she thought it would “be cool to see what people would do.”

“Maybe a Disney theme or like – cause wish upon a pumpkin is kind of like wish upon a star,” Vivian Rubicz said, who also mentioned she is really honored, happy, and thankful to be named the theme contest winner.

Katie Rubicz said she’s also excited to see how people decorate pumpkins and parade floats in accordance with the theme her daughter created.

Katie Rubicz, along with her husband Michael Rubicz, lived in the Sycamore area for more than a decade before moving to Cortland with their daughter Vivian and son River. That time in the area has made the experience all the more impactful, said Katie Rubicz.

“I’m honored we’ve lived in this area for so long so it’s really incredible to see her name and to be such a part of it. So it’s really special,” Katie Rubicz said.