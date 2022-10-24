Safely dispose of prescription drugs during Northwestern Medicine events in Oct. 29

DeKALB – Northwestern Medicine health system is organizing a way for residents in DeKalb and Sandwich to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that could lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose, according to a news release.

Northwestern Medicine will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by hosting several collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Community members can safely dispose of their unused medications at the following drive-up locations:

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Medical Records Building (one driveway south of main hospital), 2731 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital, 1302 N. Main St., Sandwich

“Studies show that many people who use opioids are first exposed to the prescription medications in the homes of family members or friends,” Sterling Elliott, a clinical pharmacist at Northwestern Medicine and assistant professor of orthopaedics at Feinberg School of Medicine, said in a news release. “National Drug Take Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused opioids and other prescription medications. If you throw unused medications in the trash, they can be retrieved and used or illegally sold. If you flush them, they can contaminate the water supply.”

Sharps and liquids will not be accepted. The event is for community members, not for commercial organizations.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the nonmedical use of prescription drugs ranks as the second most-common form of drug use in America.

“The success of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is possible only with our many law enforcement partners, and with community-minded health care providers like Northwestern Medicine,” Robert J. Bell, special agent in charge of the DEA Chicago Division, said in a news release. “The large amounts of unwanted prescription drugs collected on Take Back Day reflect our shared commitment to the safety and health of the people we serve.”

Find information about safe medication storage and disposal at nm.org/safemeddisposal.

For information about prescription drug misuse, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.