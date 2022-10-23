Apply to audition for CSA Sinfonia Concerto Competition

DeKALB – The Community School of the Arts at Northern Illinois University invites musicians 18 years old and younger to audition for the annual CSA Sinfonia Concerto Competition.

Applications must be received by Oct. 28. Auditions are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Recital Hall of the NIU Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave.

The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and get to perform the winning concerto with the youth orchestra as a special guest at the Sinfonia concert May 10.

Musicians who want to compete must live within a 75-mile radius of DeKalb. Each musician will perform one movement of a standard solo concerto or an appropriate one-movement composition from memory. Auditions are limited to eight minutes, and musicians are expected to bring their own accompanist.

The NIU Community School of the Arts is a nonprofit arts organization sponsored by the College of Visual and Performing Arts at NIU. More than 60 teachers conduct music ensembles, classes and private lessons, providing opportunities for community members to study and enjoy music and art.

For information, visit csa.niu.edu or call 815-753-1450.