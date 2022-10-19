NIU to host musical ‘1619: The Journey of a People’ Thursday at Egyptian Theatre

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University will hold a performance the musical “1619: The Journey of a People” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

The musical is free and open to the public.

“1619: The Journey of a People,” created by actor and author Ted Williams III, traces the African-American journey towards freedom and equality from the beginning of American slavery to Reconstruction, the Great Migration, the Civil Rights era and modern movements for justice. The journey is expressed through three modern characters in a series of performance pieces that will leave audiences both inspired and challenged about the progress of America’s African sons and daughters.

There will be a 30-minute talkback segment following the production where audience members can ask questions of the cast. Moderating the segment is NIU Executive Director for Equity and Inclusion and Associate Professor Joseph E. Flynn, Ph.D.

A needs drive is being held in conjunction with the performance. Attendees are welcome to bring items to donate, including protein and granola bars, pasta sauce, canned tuna, canned chicken, black beans and toilet paper.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu/event/1619_the_journey_of_a_people.