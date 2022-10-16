Elder Care Services offers Medicare open enrollment help

DeKALB – Elder Care Services can assist DeKalb County residents with Medicare Open open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

During open enrollment, Elder Care Services will suspend Medicare Monday walk-ins to ensure all beneficiaries are able to receive appointments. To schedule an appointment, call 815-758-6550 or email team@ecsdekalb.org.

Elder Care Services provides help each year through the state Senior Health Insurance Program.

For more information, visit ecsdekalb.org or following their social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.