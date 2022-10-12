NIU Art Museum to host 3 free lectures beginning Oct. 12

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Art Museum will present three in-person lectures by award-winning illustrator, James E. Ransome, from Thursday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 15.

The lectures are free and open to the public.

Ransome will be joined by his wife, author Lesa Cline-Ransome, with whom he often collaborates, in discussing their Children’s Illustrated Literature Exhibition Suite.

The three lectures include:

“Public Joint Talk A Book, A Page, A World: The Artistic Journey of Lesa Cline-Ransome and James Ransome” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Music Building, Recital Hall. Cline-Ransome and Ransome will share their early beginnings as authors and illustrators, the creative process from idea to revision, and how they navigate the business and art of writing and illustrating books for children.

“Public Talk A Harmony of Pictures and Words” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Altgeld Hall Room 125. Ransome will examine how pictures are worth a thousand words. The picture book format is a perfect union for words and pictures. Illustrations are not just pretty pictures; they are an essential part of storytelling. His presentation will take you on a journey that shares how illustrations communicate with words to make a wonderful marriage.

Informal artist talk by James E. Ransome at 2 p.m., NIU Art Museum Rotunda Gallery, Public Talk Closing Reception, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Ransome’s exhibit, “Everyday People: The Art of James E. Ransome,” is organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature in Abilene, Texas, and on display at the NIU Art Museum Tuesday, Aug. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 15.