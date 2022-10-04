Glidden Homestead hosting fundraiser Oct. 15

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host a “His Land is Our Land: The Legacy of a Local Landowner” fundraiser from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Hopkins Park Terrace Room, 1403 Sycamore Road.

The fundraiser will honor the contributions made by barbed wire baron Joseph Glidden, which include the railroad, a university, a school, a hotel and a hospital, all of which make up the legacy of a local landowner.

Dinner is being catered by Country Store and Catering. There also will be a raffle of a variety of items and a cash bar. Live music is being provided by local musician Jim Kanas.

Tickets are $40 a person, $75 for two, or $300 for a table of eight.

To buy tickets, call 815-756-7904, email info@gliddenhomestead.org or visit the museum at 921 W. Lincoln Highway between noon and 4 p.m. Sundays.