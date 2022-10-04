Community invited to annual Discover 4-H Carnival on Oct. 9

SYCAMORE – The community is invited to check out the annual Discover 4-H Carnival, set this year for Sunday, Oct. 9, and learn more about what the 4-H programs can offer.

The carnival will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau building on the corner of Peace and Bethany roads in Sycamore, according to a news release from DeKalb County’s University of Illinois Extension office.

The event will offer carnival games including Putt Putt gold, a hula hoop challenge, sack races, ring toss, face painting, frisbee throwing and more, with a chance to win prizes. Free hot dogs and popcorn will be available at the carnival, which is free to attend and open to all.

The event also will include information on how to join a 4-H club, with leaders and members on hand to answer questions.

4-H is a youth organization for boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 18 as of Sept. 1. The 4-H program offers more than 170 different projects for youth to choose from. These projects range from computers, visuals arts, foods, wildlife, photography, rocketry, animals, entomology, woodworking and more. The 4-H program emphasizes the importance of “learning by doing” by allowing members the opportunity to select project areas that are of interest to them.

The organization also offers a Cloverbud program for youth ages 5 to 7 as of Sept 1. The Cloverbuds participate in hands-on learning activities to explore art, plants and animals, science and the environment.

For information, call the University of Illinois Extension Office of DeKalb County at 815-758-8194.