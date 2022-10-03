Learn local lore at one of three cemetery walks offered this month in DeKalb County

DeKALB – Three DeKalb County history organizations are planning cemetery walks this month: Leland History Center, DeKalb County History Center and the Hinckley Historical Society.

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Leland Cemetery, the Leland Historical Society will host a cemetery walk fundraiser at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the cemetery. There will be six “graveside chats.”

Tickets cost $15 for the public, $10 for members and $5 for students. Tickets can be bought online at lelandhistory.org or at the cemetery the day of the event. Limited wagon transportation will be available for those unable to walk the cemetery.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the DeKalb County History Center will host “Etched in Stone” at 1:30 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, where eight people will be highlighted. The program will be led by a core of dedicated volunteers including representatives from the Sons of Union Veterans and Israel of God’s Church.

Stories include the Rev. Sorenson, Dr. James Harrington, Arthur Kingren, Marshall Stark, Mattie Crosswell and two bishops from the Israel of God’s Church – Bishop Jones and Bishop Thomas.

The event will start at the morning house with an overview of the Elmwood Cemetery’s history. There is a $5 charge.

The Hinckley Historical Society will host its cemetery walk at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Greenwood Cemetery on Somonauk Road south of Route 30. During the program, the society will share the cemetery’s history and stories connected to a half-dozen people buried at Greenwood.

There is no charge, but visitors are asked for a good-will donation. There also will be refreshments.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org, lelandhistory.org or hinckleyhistoricalsociety.org.